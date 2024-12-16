Man Injured In Drone Attack On Kherson
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 34-year-old resident has been injured as a result of a Russian drone attack in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson.
That is according to the Kherson Regional Military Administration , Ukrinform reports.
“At about 16:00, the Russian military attacked a man from a drone in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. As a result of the explosives dropped from the UAV, the 34-year-old man suffered an explosive injury, bruises, and a head injury,” the post reads.
It is noted that the victim went to the hospital on his own. He is under medical observation.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian troops wounded an 82-year-old man in another drone strike in the village of Antonivka, a suburb of Kherson.
