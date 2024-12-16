Gujarat Launches Rs 840 Crore Semiconductor Facility In Surat

(MENAFN- KNN India) Gandhinagar, Dec 16 (KNN) In a significant stride towards India's technological self-sufficiency, a new chip facility was inaugurated on Sunday in Bagumara village, Palsana taluka of Surat district.

Central Jal Shakti CR Paatil presided over the ceremony, marking a notable milestone for the state's industrial landscape.

The state-of-the-art plant, established by Suchi Group-a company transitioning from the textile sector-represents a substantial of Rs 840 crore.

With a production capacity of 300,000 chips daily, the facility underscores Gujarat's emerging potential in high-tech manufacturing.

During the inauguration, Paatil highlighted the transformative potential of local industrial ecosystems, noting that the Tapi river region has consistently inspired entrepreneurs to explore innovative business frontiers.

His remarks emphasised the significance of industrial diversification from traditional sectors like textiles to advanced digital technologies.

Home Minister of State Harsh Sanghavi contextualised the plant's establishment within the broader national framework, describing it as a tangible manifestation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of an 'Atmanirbhar' India, particularly in critical technological domains like semiconductor manufacturing.

Mona Khandar, principal secretary of the science and technology department, underscored the strategic importance of electronics manufacturing in driving the digital revolution.

She emphasised that semiconductors represent the foundational raw material for technological advancement and expressed confidence in Gujarat's industrial ecosystem's capability to potentially serve global semiconductor demands.

The inauguration signals a promising development in India's semiconductor manufacturing ambitions, representing a significant step towards reducing dependence on international chip supply chains and bolstering domestic technological capabilities.

(KNN Bureau)