What You Should Know About IBD

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MISSION, Kan., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) It may not be something you like to talk about, but if you have gastrointestinal (GI) problems, your symptoms may be far more common than you think. According to data from the American Gastroenterological Association, 60-70 million people living in the United States have gut concerns.

Two common conditions are irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and inflammatory bowel (IBD). They're often confused for one another, but these are actually two different GI disorders.

Photo courtesy of Shutterstock

Continue Reading

IBS is a syndrome; it is defined by a group of symptoms, does not cause inflammation and rarely requires hospitalization or surgery. IBD, on the other hand, is an umbrella term used to describe disorders that cause

chronic inflammation of your GI tract.

The disease is more common than you may realize; a study led by the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation found nearly 1 in 100 people living in the U.S. have IBD. The two most common forms of IBD are

Crohn's disease

and

ulcerative colitis.

Understanding IBD Symptoms

Because it poses serious health risks and can cause permanent damage to your intestines, it's important to be aware of what IBD is and recognize the symptoms. Your primary care doctor or gastroenterologist can help if you have concerns about these symptoms:



Intense,

crampy pain that doesn't go away in a day or two or has been present on and off

for weeks or longer

A notable change in bowel movement frequency, whether more or less often

Frequent diarrhea over several weeks, or loose stools multiple times a day

Frequent constipation, or constipation alternating with diarrhea

Urgency on a regular basis or inability to hold back the bowel movement before reaching the bathroom

Blood with bowel movements

Mucus in your stool regularly or paired with pain or other symptoms Always feeling as though you aren't fully emptying your bowels

Other symptoms that may have a variety of causes but need extra attention especially if you notice them along with any of the symptoms above include pain outside of the gut, fatigue, loss of appetite and weight loss. In addition, children with IBD may have delays in growth and the onset of puberty.

Diagnosing IBD

No single test can confirm a Crohn's or ulcerative colitis diagnosis. Your medical history and information obtained from diagnostic testing can exclude other potential causes of your symptoms, since gastrointestinal symptoms are common and can have a variety of causes.

Your first tests will likely include blood and stool laboratory tests. Further testing could include imaging studies of your gastrointestinal tract or a look inside your GI tract through an endoscope.

Identifying Treatment Options

Once an IBD diagnosis is confirmed, you can partner with your doctor to manage your disease. Treatment plans are highly personalized, as what works for one person may not for another. Medication and managing your diet and nutrition are two common treatment recommendations. In some cases, surgery can help improve your quality of life.

Clinical trials may also be an option for treating your IBD. Through clinical trials, researchers find new ways to improve treatments and quality of life. In fact, clinical trials represent the final stages of a long and careful research process to make new and improved treatment options for patients available.

However, an important part of clinical trials for IBD is patient participation. Without the enrollment of patients in clinical trials, new treatment options for IBD can be delayed or never become available.

Equally important to this process is having a diverse representation of patients that considers race, age or other categories. This helps researchers develop treatments that meet the needs of a vast IBD patient community.

If you're interested in participating in a clinical trial, ask your doctor to help you find a trial that is right for you, and visit crohnscolitisfoundation

to learn more about IBD and treatment options, including clinical trials.

Michael French

[email protected]

1-888-824-3337

href="" rel="nofollow" familyfeature

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary and eLivingToday .

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED