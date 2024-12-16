Stocks In Play

عربي


12/16/2024 10:11:51 AM

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 12/16/2024 - 9:50 AM EST - Kinaaxis Inc. : Announces that Biocodex, a pioneer and leader in human microbiota health, as well as an innovator in pharmaceuticals, has partnered with Kinaxis to modernize and optimize its processes. Through this collaboration, Biocodex aims to achieve greater forecast accuracy, simplify the management of regulatory challenges, and enhance resilience against disruptions. Kinaaxis Inc.
T
shares T are trading up $0.52 at $192.42.

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

