Stocks In Play

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 12/16/2024 - 9:50 AM EST - Kinaaxis Inc. : Announces that Biocodex, a pioneer and leader in human microbiota health, as well as an innovator in pharmaceuticals, has partnered with Kinaxis to modernize and optimize its processes. Through this collaboration, Biocodex aims to achieve greater forecast accuracy, simplify the management of regulatory challenges, and enhance resilience against disruptions. Kinaaxis Inc.

shares T are trading up $0.52 at $192.42.



