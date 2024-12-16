Flexshopper, Tire Agent Join Forces

(MENAFN- Baystreet) FlexShopper (NASDAQ: FPAY), a leading provider of lease-to-own payment solutions, announced a new partnership with Tire Agent. Tire Agent currently originates over $100 million in lease-to-own transactions annually and is a two-time honoree on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies in 2023 and 2024. This new collaboration integrates FlexShopper's payment solutions directly onto Tire Agent's website and establishes Tire Agent as the preferred tire retailer on the FlexShopper marketplace. The partnership also launches tireagent as the combination of Tire Agent's top-tier tire and wheel inventory with FlexShopper's flexible payment options.

This partnership is tailored to support near-prime credit consumers-individuals who may not qualify for traditional prime financing but still need access to flexible payment solutions for essential purchases. Tire Agent's dedication to making tire purchases more accessible aligns perfectly with FlexShopper's mission to offer affordable payment alternatives.

“We are excited to partner with Tire Agent, a company that shares our commitment to improving consumer access to vital products,” said Russ Heiser, CEO of FlexShopper.“Our lease-to-own payment solution provides Tire Agent with the perfect option for near-prime credit customers, allowing them to afford high-quality tires that are essential for their safety and the reliability of their vehicles.”

FPAY shares lost four cents, or 2.2%, to $1.81.

