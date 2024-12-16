New Music Alert Dolce Vita From Dutch Pop Quartet The Boys Of Orange

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Boys of Orange

Dolce Vita from Dutch pop quartet The Boys of Orange

Track Title: Dolce Vita Genre: Pop Launch Date: Out Now! ISRC Code: NLYC6240006

NETHERLANDS, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Boys of Orange are a brand-new boy with a unique composition; four businessman friends who decided it was time to have more fun instead of just focusing on their careers or simply living life. The group consists of Kevin Brouwer, Ed van Drie, Albert Weerman, and Peter ter Harmsel. Their main goal is to reach the masses, create a party, and foster a sense of unity with sing-along songs. "Standing on stage together creates an incredible energy that the audience responds to with enthusiasm".Media personality Kevin Brouwer, known from various RTL 4 and SBS 6 shows, along with his friends, had the courage to chase their dreams and undergo a remarkable transformation. The band quickly agreed on the name. "We're Dutch, so from Orange, and we always want to stay boys at heart. Orange also has a certain elegance; it refers to the royal family, but also to football and sports, or the 'Orange feeling' that appeals to us and to the Netherlands!".The quartet thinks big, and their motto is "If we do something, we do it well." They have a strong desire to be unique, as there is currently no similar act, especially not at their age. "We are the only male group of this kind. We understand that we need to start in the Netherlands, but conquering foreign markets in English or German is definitely a goal. The name Boys of Orange will resonate globally", the men say.Their repertoire consists of sing-alongs with a strong beat. The music produced so far, by Emile Hartkamp and John Dirne, is commercial, energetic, with modern beats, 'danceable', often bombastic, and full of emotion. In their new single Dolce Vita, produced by Jay van den Berg (Vengaboys), the boys show off their swinging side with a wink to disco.@theboysoforange6350@theboysoforangeofficialContact The Boys of Orange on +31 621 987 182 or at ... and please mention Radio Pluggers!

David Wiltsher

Radio Pluggers

+44 7552 531612

email us here

The Boys of Orange - Dolce Vita Official video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.