Steve Aoki Takes Snacking To The Next Level As Cheddies' Chief Snacking Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- World-renowned DJ, producer, and entrepreneur Steve Aoki has a new title to add to his résumé: "Chief Snacking Officer" of Cheddies, the innovative snack food brand. Known for his boundary-pushing creativity in music, food, and lifestyle ventures, Aoki joins Cheddies to bring his signature flair to snacking.

"As a global touring musician, healthy snacks are essential to keeping me fueled on the road," said Steve Aoki. "When I discovered Cheddies, their savory taste and satisfying crunch had me hooked right away. That's why I'm excited to join the team as Chief Snacking Officer. Together we are going to remix snack culture through rich flavors and bold ideas."

Cheddies snacks, crafted with simple ingredients including organic cheese from regenerative dairies, have rapidly gained a cult following among those who demand bold flavor, strong nutritional profile and environmental responsibility. With 5 grams of protein per serving, Cheddies is reimagining what healthy but delicious snacking looks like. With Aoki's influence, the brand aims to expand its reach to a global audience, creating new snack innovations and experiences that align with his energetic lifestyle and passion for quality food.



"We are beyond excited to welcome Steve Aoki as our Chief Snacking Officer," said Anish Sheth, CEO of Cheddies. "Steve's vibrant personality and dedication to pushing limits perfectly align with our mission to revolutionize snacking from both a taste and environmental impact perspective. Together, we're bringing unforgettable flavor and fun to every bite."



Aoki will collaborate with Cheddies on new product development, exclusive giveaways (including limited-edition HiROQUEST collaborations) and promotions that showcase his love of food, music, and community.

For more information about Cheddies and Steve Aoki's role as Chief Snacking Officer, follow us on social media @eatcheddies.



**About Cheddies:**

Cheddies is an impact driven snack food company committed to developing delicious, nutritious and innovative products that utilize regenerative agriculture practices.

**About Steve Aoki:**

Steve Aoki is a Grammy-nominated DJ, producer, and entrepreneur known for his high-energy performances and passion for blending music, food, and philanthropy. Aoki has collaborated with some of the biggest names in music and continues to redefine boundaries across creative industries.



