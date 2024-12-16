Turbocheck And Authid Join Forces To Combat Fake Job Candidates

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Austin, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TurboCheck, the #1 tool for digital identity verification and authID® (Nasdaq: AUID), a leading provider of biometric identity verification and authentication solutions, have announced a groundbreaking partnership to tackle the escalating challenges of hiring fraud in the digital age. To date, TurboCheck has identified over 200,000 fake candidates, demonstrating the scale of the problem and the critical need for advanced fraud detection solutions.

This collaboration combines TurboCheck's advanced fraud detection with authID's state-of-the-art biometric technology, providing employers and staffing firms with unparalleled confidence in candidate authenticity.

Addressing the Growing Threat of Hiring Fraud

The surge in artificial intelligence (AI) and online tools has revolutionized hiring, but it has also opened new doors for fraudsters. Today's fraud extends beyond embellished resumes, encompassing sophisticated tactics such as:



Fake ID and Identity Theft: Candidates use counterfeit documents or someone else's personal information to secure jobs. In 2023 alone, the Federal Trade Commission reported 31,207 cases of employment identity theft or wage-related fraud-an 18% increase from the previous year.

AI-Generated Fake Resumes: Candidates leverage AI tools to produce highly convincing but fabricated resumes and application materials designed to bypass screening processes.

Real-Time AI Interview Assistance: Mobile apps act as "AI co-pilots" during interviews, providing candidates with instant responses to questions, masking a lack of qualifications.

AI Deepfake and Voice Manipulation: AI enables candidates to alter their voices, accents, or even facial appearances, deceiving remote interviewers.

Moonlighting/Overemployment: Individuals exploit remote work arrangements to hold multiple full-time jobs simultaneously, hiding this from employers. Online communities on platforms like Reddit, YouTube, and TikTok provide guidance on managing four or more roles at once. Fraud as a Service: Social media platforms like Facebook and Telegram have become marketplaces for hiring fraud, offering stolen Social Security numbers, fake IDs, and proxy interview services.

“Hiring fraud has reached alarming levels, fueled by technological advances that make it easier for candidates to deceive employers,” said Emmanuel Toutain, CEO of TurboCheck.“This partnership with authID empowers our clients to stay ahead of fraudsters by leveraging the most advanced biometric verification tools in the market.”

authID's Advanced Capabilities

authID's biometric platform complements TurboCheck's innovative solutions by providing:



Real-Time Verification: authID verifies the authenticity of over 14,000 government-issued IDs worldwide in milliseconds.

Facial Biometric Matching: Selfie matching to credential photos in just 700 milliseconds, ensures candidates are not just real but also the correct person.

Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) Level 2: Advanced technology thwarts deepfakes, injection, and spoofing attacks, offering industry-leading protection. Seamless User Experience: Fast and accurate identity verification streamlining candidate vetting and remote onboarding across any device and browser.

“authID's seamless biometric identity and document verification solution was far superior in meeting our clients' demands to verify valid candidates and weed out fraudulent identities with speed, precision, and accuracy,” said Toutain.

A Shared Vision for the Future

TurboCheck and authID's partnership is not just about addressing today's hiring challenges-it's about shaping the future of recruitment with solutions designed to adapt to evolving threats. Traditional screening methods are no longer enough to weed out dishonest candidates who waste valuable time and resources and create unnecessary risk.

“Biometric identification and document verification will have a transformative impact on the $200B staffing and recruiting industry by effectively streamlining and securing the entire recruitment process,” said Rhon Daguro, CEO of authID.“This agreement with TurboCheck will help recruiters and employers reduce the risks associated with fraudulent applications, providing them confidence in who is accessing their systems.”

About TurboCheck

TurboCheck is the #1 tool for fast and reliable digital identity verification by analyzing candidates' online footprints, validating references, and detecting fabricated personas in seconds. By offering cutting-edge technology, TurboCheck empowers clients to mitigate risks associated with fake resumes, deepfakes, and other fraud tactics within 5 seconds based on the candidate's email and phone, right at the entry point in the selection process. Start securing your workforce today by visiting .

About authID

authID® (Nasdaq: AUID) ensures enterprises“Know Who's Behind the DeviceTM” for every customer or employee login and transaction through its easy-to-integrate, patented biometric identity platform. Combining secure digital onboarding, biometric authentication, and advanced fraud detection, authID delivers the fastest, most accurate identity verification experience demanded by today's digital ecosystem. Learn more at .

Media Contacts

Media Contact:

Emmanuel Toutain

TurboCheck, Inc.

...