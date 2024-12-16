Why a cruise holiday offers so much more than an ordinary vacay

(MENAFN- ActiMedia) What do we all look for in a holiday? A dream vacation would ideally entail minimum fuss and stress and maximum enjoyment with everything being taken care of for you to just chill, eat, be merry and repeat! A trip that allows you to see and explore as many new destinations and experiences as possible without having to keep track of every detail of your transport, itinerary, bookings, etc., also fits the bill. The only kind of holiday that offers all this and much more over your standard, ordinary land holiday or resort getaway, is a cruise!

Here’s how:

New destination every day but you unpack only once!

When wanderlust consumes you, you want to experience as many new destinations and cultures you can on one trip. You might be able to tick off your wish list on a land holiday but imagine the intensive planning and coordination you’ll need to put in months in advance? Not worth it, right? On a cruise, you book your holiday just once and you see a new destination every day be it the beautiful Bahamas, the the magical Mediterranean, or the stunning coastlines of Alaska, all without lifting a finger! The best part? You need to unpack just once and you’ll feel right at home on home away from home at sea! Aboard contemporary cruise-liners like Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), you can experience everything you imagine a dream vacation to be and so much more, be it exclusive and private experience in The Haven, relaxing in spacious suites with private balconies or soaking in the comfort of aesthetically designed ocean-view cabins.

More At Sea Dining Options

Exploring different cuisines and food cultures comprise a very large part of an ideal getaway. On any regular trip, you’ll probably have to dive into cabs from one restaurant to another, but dining on a cruise is an altogether different experience! On a ship, some of the best and most exotic dishes from around the world come to you! Imagine having a sumptuous breakfast a few steps away from your cabin at a classic Italian restaurant, followed by lunch at a modern Asian restaurant a couple of decks away? You can indulge in fresh sushi, hearty steaks, or a delightful seafood feast anytime of the day, that too with no dress codes to follow! The variety of culinary options onboard a cruise is endless! You can try something new each night without leaving the ship, unless you’re stepping out for an exciting onshore experience during an overnight stay in port which will open up another world of food experiences.

Fun 24/7 For Every Age Group

Often, planning a vacation with large multi-generational families or a big group of friends with different personalities can be a harrowing experience for the organiser planning the vacation. Not on a cruise! A ship offers everything that keeps a toddler or a grandparent, and everyone in between engaged and happy 24/7! Whether you’re an adrenaline junkier who loves the idea of a Slidecoaster or zipping down water slides, or you like being physically active through the day playing different kinds of sports on a

Glow Court, a ship such as Norwegian Aqua has it all. There are ample entertainment options from world class productions and musical concerts, theatre and dance performances and party hubs where you can dance the night away. The NCL fleet lso has the Splash Academy which offers games and crafts for kids and Entourage club where teens can hang out, in their own dance, game and party zone.

A Wellness Haven

In a resort, you have just one or two spa spaces, but on a cruise, you have multiple options, that too with ocean views as a bonus to uplift your mind, body and spirit. From soothing massages and facials to hot tubs and pools, either for warming up in the sun or cooling off, a cruise ship will pamper you silly with its spa and well-being offerings. Imagine infinity ocean views with comfortable daybeds to lounge around with your loved ones during a visit to the Thermal Spa onboard – the perfect way to spend a day at sea.

One Destination, Multiple Experiences

On a cruise ship, you’ll be spoilt for choice. From adventure to relaxation, food to entertainment or an incredible variety of destinations to visit and learn about diverse local culture and history, cruises offer more experiences than you can imagine! Whether you’re looking for non-stop action or pure bliss, you can holiday at your own pace. From a variety of on-board offerings to a range of exciting and immersive shore excursions, a cruise holiday offers you so many ways to have your best vacation with more of what you love.









MENAFN16122024004502009770ID1108997508