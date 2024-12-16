Nippon Gases Deploys Juniper Networks’ AI-Native Networking Platform to Foster Growth and Accelerate Innovation

(MENAFN- Golin Mena) New wired and wireless consolidates and transforms operations to

underpin mission-critical gas production across Europe





AMSTERDAM, NL – 12 December 2024 Juniper Networks®, (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-Native Networking, today announced that Nippon Gases, one of the largest industrial gas companies in Europe, has implemented Juniper’s AI-Native wired and wireless LAN solutions to enhance mobile experiences across Nippon Gases’s IT and operational (OT) environments whilst streamlining network operations to foster digital innovation. As a key element of Juniper’s AI-Native Networking Platform, the new infrastructure uses Mist AI and cloud native capabilities to provide industry-leading efficiency, resiliency and visibility to Nippon Gases, resulting in exceptional user and operator experiences across offices, specialty labs, manufacturing plants, trucks, pipelines and ships.



With operations in 13 countries, Nippon Gases produces essential gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and carbon dioxide, serving multiple industries including healthcare, food and beverage, manufacturing and biotech.



By standardizing on Juniper’s unique AI for networking capabilities, Nippon Gases accelerates service deployment, simplifies operations, reduces total cost of ownership (TCO) and operational expenses, delivering exceptional end-to-end user and IT experiences. Additionally, Juniper’s AI-Native Networking Platform will help Nippon Gases accelerate new site set ups, increase trouble-ticket resolution with automation, optimize component inventory management and enable efficient, consistent network operations. The IT team can now automate the base configurations for each site and deploy the network rapidly with Zero Touch Provisioning. Role-based access delegates tasks to local teams while maintaining central control, simplifying maintenance through a standardized network. The IT team can put users’ digital experiences first and reduce the IT workload across the entire network life cycle.



News Highlights:

• Juniper Mist Wireless (Wi-Fi) Assurance provides the fastest way to deploy and the easiest way to manage personalized Wi-Fi experiences, including up to 90 percent elimination in wireless trouble tickets, up to 85 percent fewer truck rolls and up to 9x faster deployment times in some instances. With Juniper, Nippon Gases’ Wi-Fi is fast, secure and reliable, even in the busiest, most experience-critical areas. For instance: reliable Wi-Fi supports seamless communication between industrial IoT devices, sensors and control systems, ensuring uninterrupted operations and real-time monitoring and enables technicians to access and update digital workflows or maintenance logs instantly.

• Juniper Mist Wired Assurance delivers reliable, secure connectivity experiences for stationary devices and IoT endpoints through AI-driven network operations.

• Juniper Networks® EX Series Switches enable unified visibility and control over both wireless and wired networking through a common Mist AI engine and microservices cloud infrastructure.

• Juniper’s Marvis™ Virtual Network Assistant is used across Nippon Gases’ wired and wireless domains to simplify and automate network operations. Acting as an extended member of the IT team, Marvis provides proactive actions and Self-Driving Network™ operations. It continuously optimizes the user experience and provides visibility into impending problems. As a result, IT operations have clear and secure visibility into user and application experiences. AIOps boosts network reliability with automated actions, optimizing the network in real time and enabling rapid troubleshooting when needed.

• A Juniper Enterprise Agreement (EA) gives Nippon Gases an easier way to purchase, consume and manage the portfolio of Juniper AI-Native Networking Platform software and support services anywhere in its business.



Supporting Quotes:



“Our business is incredibly dynamic and highly competitive. We are frequently building new factories, expanding our footprint and driving growth through acquisitions. These fast-paced changes mean IT typically has little lead time to support the new business demands that keep us ahead of the market. With Juniper’s AI-Native Networking Platform, we can rapidly yet easily deploy networks at new sites, ensuring seamless, secure connectivity and operational readiness. Juniper’s innovative solutions allow us to scale efficiently and consistently, meet business needs on tight timelines, and maintain the high standards our customers expect of a market leader.”

- Bjorn Dupont, IT Network Manager, Nippon Gases



“Nippon Gases needed to harmonize its complex network infrastructure to improve stability and support quality control. Centralized management was a particular challenge, as IT teams had to manage network devices individually across multiple countries. Simplifying network provisioning and operations therefore became a top priority. This requirement plays to our AI-Native Networking Platform’s strengths—offering insight-driven and automated solutions to mitigate manual, decentralized management. With Juniper, Nippon Gases can quickly identify, monitor and correlate network events in real time, proactively addressing potential issues before they impact operations and experiences.”

- Gos Hein van de Wouw, Vice President, Enterprise Sales, EMEA, Juniper Networks







