Saudi Arabia holds 2034 FIFA World Cup at new Murabba Stadium

(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia will host the 2034 at the New Murabba in Riyadh, becoming the second Middle Eastern country to hold the prestigious after Qatar in 2022.



The New Murabba Stadium will serve as one of 15 top-tier venues for World Cup matches across the Kingdom, underscoring Saudi Arabia’s dedication to world-class sports infrastructure.



With a seating capacity of over 45,000, the stadium is designed to provide an exceptional experience for both players and fans from around the globe.



Scheduled for completion by the end of 2032, the New Murabba Stadium will feature cutting-edge technology, including advanced seating solutions and interactive digital platforms.



Michael Dyke, CEO of New Murabba, expressed excitement about contributing to the 2034 World Cup, emphasizing the stadium’s eagerness to welcome the world to Saudi Arabia.

MENAFN16122024000045016755ID1108997399