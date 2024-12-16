New York's First Adult-Use Cannabis Retailer, Housing Works Cannabis Co, Expands To Nomad With Second Storefront On Dec. 16

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Expansion into Manhattan's Bustling NoMad Neighborhood Reinforces HWCC's Commitment to Cannabis Equity, Advocacy and Education

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Works Cannabis Co

(HWCC), the first cannabis retailer in New York, is opening its second dispensary today, December 16, in the NoMad neighborhood of Manhattan. HWCC NoMad is located at 846 Sixth Ave. and is opening in partnership with

Housing Works , the legacy NYC-based nonprofit providing lifesaving services and advocating for tens of thousands of New Yorkers in need.

"Opening a second location marks a significant step in our mission to destigmatize cannabis and educate our communities about its benefits," said Sasha Nutgent, Vice President of Retail of Housing Works Cannabis Co. "This new dispensary in NoMad allows us to engage with a dynamic and diverse community, reinforcing our belief that 'Uplift Each Other' is more than a slogan-it's our commitment to supporting marginalized communities and individuals."

HWCC NoMad is launched through a partnership that builds on the successful model of the nonprofit's flagship dispensary located in Astor Place. A portion of proceeds are directed to Housing Works, Inc., which was founded in 1990 to combat the dual crises of HIV/AIDS and homelessness. The beloved nonprofit provides lifesaving services such as job training, impact litigation, advocacy, more than 700 units of permanent supportive housing, two harm reduction centers, and six Federally Qualified Health Centers. Housing Works is supported, in part, through its nine thrift stores, its Bookstore Cafe and now two dispensaries.

HWCC remains committed to advancing the cannabis industry with compassion and aims to eliminate stigmas surrounding substance use through an equity-driven, harm reduction approach. With its mission to "Uplift Each Other," HWCC NoMad seeks community empowerment by demonstrating the positive impact of cannabis accessibility and education-while providing customers the opportunity to uplift HWCC's mission with every purchase.

"As we grow, we are eager to reinvest additional proceeds into Housing Works initiatives that empower those who need it most," said Nutgent. "Together, we can foster a community that embraces inclusion and empowerment."

The 3,500-square-foot store features 20-foot-high ceilings and a thoughtfully designed interior, incorporating Housing Works' signature rainbow tones and mission statement. With the same ordering process as the flagship dispensary, customers can shop HWCC's extensive product menu and lifestyle accessory offerings via personalized budtender-led cannabis education, self-service kiosk, pickup, or delivery, all while knowing their purchases directly support underserved communities.

HWCC NoMad features two specialized shopping experiences: a rotating window display where customers can preview a curated selection of seasonal items from Housing Works eShop and shop via QR code , and The Stash–a transformative, community-centered retail activation that will present quarterly "edits" in collaboration with notable New Yorkers and cultural icons, spotlighting carefully chosen, themed selections of products and accessories that will launch at a later date. The dispensary's central location, nestled between the shopping mecca of Herald Square and charming Madison Square Park, positions it as a must-visit destination for both New Yorkers and visitors.

Housing Works Cannabis Co NoMad, located at 846 Sixth Ave. (corner of 30th St.), will be open Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Learn more and order at hwcannabis .

About Housing Works Cannabis Co

Housing Works Cannabis Co, founded in 2022, is New York's first licensed cannabis retailer and delivery service, and the first recipient of the state's CAURD social equity license. As an extension of Housing Works' long-standing nonprofit retail network-including popular thrift stores across New York City and a bookstore cafe in SoHo-Housing Works Cannabis Co now includes two dispensaries: its flagship Broadway location and the newest store in NoMad. This expansion furthers the organization's mission to combat social injustices throughout the city, with proceeds directly supporting Housing Works' efforts to address issues such as housing inequality, discrimination and healthcare disparities for New Yorkers impacted by HIV/AIDS, homelessness, substance use, and/or the criminal justice system. Through cannabis sales, education, and job opportunities, Housing Works Cannabis Co models the positive role cannabis can play in empowering and uplifting communities. Learn more at hwcannabis .

Media Contact:

Breanna Lopresti

Grasslands: A Journalism-Minded Agency

[email protected]



SOURCE Housing Works

