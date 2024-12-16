Further Canadians go for medically aided death

(MENAFN) Canada has seen a significant rise in medically assisted deaths, with 15,343 people opting for euthanasia in 2023, marking an all-time high. This represents nearly 5% of all deaths in the country, a slight increase from 4.1% in 2022. Although the annual growth rate has slowed to 15.8% from the previous average of 31%, the trend continues upward. Most cases involve terminally ill patients, particularly those with cancer, and the average age of those seeking euthanasia is over 77. The report suggests factors such as aging population, societal acceptance, and greater awareness of the option are contributing to this increase.



While Canada currently allows euthanasia only for physical health conditions, the government is considering extending eligibility to those with Alzheimer's or dementia before their condition worsens. Concerns about the readiness of healthcare professionals to handle assisted dying for the mentally ill led to a delay in plans to include this group until at least 2027. Since the 2021 legal expansion, which no longer requires terminal illness, medically assisted deaths have risen sharply from about 1,000 in 2016.

