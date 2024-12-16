(MENAFN) Since the offensive by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and its allied opposition groups, the HTS-led Syrian Salvation has issued a series of statements aimed at framing their actions as peaceful and inclusive. The rebel group has called for cooperation with Russia, claiming that their operations are focused on Syrian authorities, not Moscow, and that they wish to establish ties with Russia for mutual benefit. They have also urged Iraq to close its borders to prevent pro-Iranian groups from supporting Bashar al-Assad’s regime.



The Salvation Government has made several promises, including ensuring the safety of minorities, such as Kurds, Alawites, Christians, and Shiites, in Syria. They declared that no ethnic or religious group would face persecution, asserting that inclusivity would be a strength in post-conflict Syria. In particular, they condemned the atrocities committed by ISIS against the Kurdish population, promising to protect all foreign embassies and humanitarian organizations within their controlled areas.



However, these claims have been undermined by disturbing evidence of the group's actions. Despite their statements of moderation, HTS and its allies have released multiple videos showing the execution of prisoners, including Syrian soldiers, Kurds, Alawites, and Shiites. Captives, some of whom had surrendered, are shown being slaughtered or shot point-blank. Rebel forces have also posted threatening messages directed at minorities and neighboring countries, including calls for violence against Israel and Russia.



Additionally, foreign jihadist groups aligned with HTS, such as Jaish al-Muhajireen wal-Ansar and Ajnad al-Kavkaz, have threatened to target Russia next, highlighting the increasingly radical nature of the opposition forces. Despite Western media, including CNN, promoting HTS leader Abu Mohammad al-Julani's rhetoric of peace and national rebuilding, the reality on the ground paints a much darker picture of sectarian violence and terror.

MENAFN16122024000045015687ID1108996867