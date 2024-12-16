Blinken announces US, Turkey consent Syria settlement

(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that the United States and Turkey have agreed on a broad framework to address the situation in Syria. Speaking during his Middle East tour, Blinken stated that Washington wants regional powers to adopt a unified approach to resolving the conflict. This agreement follows a major offensive by armed opposition groups, including Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which captured several key cities and took control of Damascus in late November. As a result, former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his family fled to Russia, where they were granted asylum.



While Turkey supports some Syrian opposition factions, it views Kurdish militias, particularly the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), as terrorist organizations due to their ties to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). The US, however, has long supported the SDF in its efforts to combat ISIS. After a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Blinken expressed a shared understanding between the US and Turkey on the need for a new interim government in Syria. He emphasized the importance of continuing efforts to eliminate ISIS and prevent its resurgence.



During his visit to Jordan, Blinken also acknowledged Turkey's concerns regarding the PKK and terrorism, urging caution to avoid escalating tensions within Syria. Blinken highlighted the importance of the SDF in preventing ISIS from regaining territory. Additionally, the SDF and Turkey-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) agreed to a ceasefire in northern Syria's Manbij city, following intense fighting. The US mediated the truce, underscoring its role in stabilizing the region. The SDF, formed in 2015, is a coalition of Kurdish and Arab forces that has been instrumental in the fight against ISIS but has frequently clashed with Turkey, which considers the group’s links to the PKK a major security threat.

