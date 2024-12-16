EU commissioner says Russian defense sector greatly outpacing bloc’s

(MENAFN) The European Union’s Defense Commissioner, Andrius Kubilius, has stated that Russia is now surpassing the EU in arms production, significantly expanding its defense industry despite ongoing Western sanctions. Kubilius, who was appointed as the EU's first-ever defense commissioner last month, emphasized the need for the EU to ramp up its production of conventional weapons, including artillery, infantry vehicles, and precision-guided munitions, in light of what he described as an escalating Russian threat.



In an interview with RND media, Kubilius pointed out that Russia is now producing more weapons in three months than the entire European arms industry can generate in the same period, and in six months, it exceeds the total arms production of the German army. He also noted that Russia is reportedly producing more tanks than it needs for the battlefield in Ukraine.



Kubilius called for the establishment of NATO-standard production targets and warned that the EU should be prepared for a potential Russian attack by 2030, citing intelligence reports from various EU nations, including Germany’s BND. NATO has long considered Russia a direct threat, with concerns that if Moscow succeeds in Ukraine, it could move to target other European countries.



Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed such claims, labeling them "nonsense," and has also warned that continued Western arms deliveries to Ukraine will not tip the balance but only extend the conflict and increase the risk of a catastrophic clash with NATO. Meanwhile, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte has called for European members of the alliance to prioritize defense spending, even at the expense of welfare programs.



Kubilius, a staunch critic of Russia and former prime minister of Lithuania, has also proposed that the EU’s upcoming seven-year budget allocate a significantly larger amount for defense, aiming for nearly €100 billion, compared to the current €10 billion.

