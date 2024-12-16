New BRICS ally countries get listed

(MENAFN) Cuba and Bolivia are set to officially become BRICS partner states on January 1, according to Russian Deputy Foreign Sergei Ryabkov. In an interview with Izvestia on Friday, Ryabkov confirmed that both countries had received invitations to join the group as partners, and expressed confidence that their inclusion would proceed smoothly.



The new "partner country" status, which was introduced at the BRICS summit in October in Kazan, Russia, offers an alternative to full membership. This status was created after more than 30 nations applied to join the organization. Following the summit, Russia, which currently holds the rotating BRICS presidency, announced that 13 new countries could become BRICS partner states.



BRICS, initially composed of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, expanded earlier this year to include Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates. Ongoing consultations are taking place with the invited countries to formalize their partnership, Ryabkov added.



Belarus and Indonesia have already accepted their invitations to join as partners, while other countries such as Türkiye, Algeria, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam are reportedly among the potential candidates. The full list of partner nations is expected to be made public soon, with Ryabkov noting that none of the invited countries have declined the offer.



Partner-country status allows these nations to participate in special BRICS summits, foreign ministers’ meetings, and other high-level events, and to contribute to the group’s official documents.

