Kaldvik AS: Approval Of Loan Covenant Waiver
12/16/2024 5:31:12 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reykjavik, 16 December 2024: Kaldvik AS has initiated a waiver process with its lenders regarding the financial covenants in its senior bank debt facility of EUR 179.9 million. This process has now been successfully concluded.
The lenders have granted a waiver of the following covenants for Q4 2024:
The interest cover shall at all times be equal to or more than 3.0x; Leverage shall not exceed 5.0x in Q4 2024; and The liquidity is maintained at minimum EUR 10,000,000.
Contacts: Róbert Róbertsson, CFO of Kaldvik AS: +354 843 0086 (mobile)
About Kaldvik AS
Kaldvik AS is one of the leading salmon farmers in Iceland. Kaldvik AS has a well-developed and fully integrated value-chain controlling all steps from hatchery to sales, enabling the group to provide its customer with a sustainable premium product. Kaldvik AS is headquartered in Iceland.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
