(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian government's recent fiscal package has left markets uneasy, according to Solange Srour, Director of Macroeconomics at UBS Global Wealth Management.



The delayed announcement and perceived inadequacy of the measures have sparked concern among investors. Srour points out to local that the government's lack of urgency is a key issue.



The five-week delay in presenting the package, coupled with its diluted impact, has eroded confidence. The inclusion of an income tax exemption for up to R$5,000 further reduced the effectiveness of the proposed R$70 billion in cuts.



The economist highlights that only 60% of the announced savings represent actual spending reductions. This shortfall raises questions about the government's ability to meet its fiscal targets.



The slow approval process in Congress further exacerbates these concerns. The Central Ban 's response, a one percentage point increase in the Selic rate, signals a firm stance on inflation control.







Srour supports this move, noting that it reflects the Bank's awareness of the growing economic risks. Looking ahead, Srour predicts a GDP growth of 3.5% for the current year but expects a slowdown to 1.5-1.8% in 2025.



She attributes the current high GDP primarily to fiscal effects rather than sustainable economic growth. This analysis matters because it sheds light on the challenges facing Brazil 's economy.



The government's fiscal strategy and its reception by the markets will likely influence investment decisions and inflation rates. These factors are expected to affect overall economic stability in the coming years.

