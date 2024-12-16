Strong Wind Forecasted For Qatar National Day
The Peninsula online
Doha, Qatar: Strong winds inshore and offshore, warned Qatar Meteorology Department, for Wednesday, December 18, 2024.
This was announced in its special weather report for the annual national day celebration. It added that the minimum and maximum temperature will range between 14°C and 21°C.
It further stated that the weather will be relatively cold daytime with slight dust and some clouds, becoming cold by night. The wind will be Southwesterly-northwesterly blowing at 8-18KT, reaching upto 26knots in some areas, with the visibility being in the range of 4-10km.
The sea height will be in the range of 5 to 8ft, rising to 10ft at times.
