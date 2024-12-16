Soccer Games For Monday: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) enthusiasts are in for a treat this Monday, December 16, with an action-packed schedule featuring matches from various leagues and competitions worldwide. From intense domestic league clashes to international club competitions, today's lineup promises excitement for fans of all levels.



Key fixtures include matches from the Turkish Süper Lig , Portuguese Liga, Italian Serie A, English Premier League, and Argentine Championship. With teams vying for crucial points and glory, today's games are set to deliver thrilling moments and unforgettable action.

Turkish Süper Lig







1:00 PM: Adana Demirspor vs Besiktas – Disney+

3:00 PM: Galatasaray vs Trabzonspor – Disney+







3:45 PM: Braga vs Famalicão – Disney+

5:15 PM: Porto vs Estrela Amadora – ESPN 3 and Disney+





4:45 PM: Lazio vs Internazionale – ESPN 4 and Disney+





5:00 PM: Bournemouth vs West Ham – ESPN 2 and Disney+





5:00 PM: Fleetwood vs Accrington – Disney+







4:00 PM: Gremi vs Sport – Brasil Ladies Cup – Youtube/@canalgoatbr

8:00 PM: River Plate vs Athletico – Brasil Ladies Cup – Youtube/@canalgoatbr





9:00 PM: Atlético Tucumán vs Central Córdoba – Disney+



