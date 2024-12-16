Soccer Games For Monday: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast
12/16/2024 3:17:57 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) football enthusiasts are in for a treat this Monday, December 16, with an action-packed schedule featuring matches from various leagues and competitions worldwide. From intense domestic league clashes to international club competitions, today's lineup promises excitement for fans of all levels.
Key fixtures include matches from the Turkish Süper Lig , Portuguese Liga, Italian Serie A, English Premier League, and Argentine Championship. With teams vying for crucial points and glory, today's games are set to deliver thrilling moments and unforgettable action.
Turkish Süper Lig
1:00 PM: Adana Demirspor vs Besiktas – Disney+
3:00 PM: Galatasaray vs Trabzonspor – Disney+
Portuguese Liga
3:45 PM: Braga vs Famalicão – Disney+
5:15 PM: Porto vs Estrela Amadora – ESPN 3 and Disney+
Italian Serie A
4:45 PM: Lazio vs Internazionale – ESPN 4 and Disney+
English Premier League
5:00 PM: Bournemouth vs West Ham – ESPN 2 and Disney+
English League Two
5:00 PM: Fleetwood vs Accrington – Disney+
Women's Football
4:00 PM: Gremi vs Sport – Brasil Ladies Cup – Youtube/@canalgoatbr
8:00 PM: River Plate vs Athletico – Brasil Ladies Cup – Youtube/@canalgoatbr
Argentine Championship
9:00 PM: Atlético Tucumán vs Central Córdoba – Disney+
This comprehensive list ensures fans won't miss any of the exciting football action scheduled for Sunday, December 1, 2024. Tune in to your preferred platform and enjoy a full day of world-class soccer!
