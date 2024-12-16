Death Toll In Gaza Rises To 44,976 As Israeli Attacks Continue

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Following Israel's ongoing on Palestinian territories, the of in Palestine announced that since the start of the war in Gaza, 44,976 people have lost their lives.

On Sunday, December 15, the Ministry of Health in Gaza issued a statement, providing the latest statistics on casualties and injuries resulting from the Israeli military's attacks on Gaza since October 7 of the previous year.

The Ministry further reported that the total number of people in the Israeli assaults has reached 106,759 since the beginning of the conflict in the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, health officials in Gaza reported that at least 53 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes on the Nuseirat area in the past 24 hours.

In addition, Al Jazeera confirmed that one of its cameramen, Ahmed Al-Louh, was killed in the recent Israeli attack on Gaza.

Efforts by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States to broker a ceasefire in Gaza have intensified in recent weeks, but so far, no progress has been made on this front.

The situation remains dire, with countless lives lost and many more affected. International efforts for a peaceful resolution are urgently needed to halt the violence and alleviate the suffering of the people in Gaza.

