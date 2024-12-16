Kuwait Marks Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad's 1St Anniv. Naming As Amir

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Amna Al-Shammari

KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait marks, Monday, Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber first anniversary of being named as the Amir, taking the helm after a long line of predecessors and achievements, and succeeding late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

On December 16, 2023, the cabinet met announcing the passing of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad and proclaiming His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, then Crown Prince, as the Amir according to the and article four of the law concerning Succession.

On December 20, His Highness the Amir took the constitutional oath at a special National Assembly session becoming the state's 17th Amir, as per stipulations of article 60 of the constitution.

Prior to becoming Amir, His Highness' six-decade career was marked by high-ranking security and military titles in both the Interior Ministry and National Guard, after which he became the Crown Prince.

His Highness the Amir had accompanied late Amirs on many official trips and represented the leadership in many more.

Sheikh Meshal, born in Kuwait 1940, is the seventh son of Kuwait's 10th Ruler Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah who governed the country between 1921 and 1950.

In his early childhood, he was taught reading and writing by his parents and some seniors in the family before joining Al-Mubarakiya School, the first private school in Kuwait at the time.

He continued higher-level studies in the UK where he graduated from Hendon Police College in 1960.

After returning home, he joined the freshly-established Ministry of Interior.

In 1987, he was appointed public inspection chief with a colonel's rank and remained in the department for up to 20 years occupying diverse posts.

On April 17, 2004, Sheikh Meshal was appointed according to an Amiri Decree the Deputy Chief of the National Guards with a Minister's Degree, where he contributed to overhauling this sensitive security apparatus and enhanced its role in maintaining the national security.

On October 7, 2020, Sheikh Meshal was proclaimed as the State Crown Prince during a special session of the National Assembly, where he took the constitutional oath in front of the MPs after a swearing-in ceremony in front of the late Amir, according to the Emirate Succession Law and Kuwait Constitution.

Prioritizing local issues and events, His Highness the Amir was present on many occasions including attending the official inauguration of Abdullah Al-Salem University, visiting Kuwait Sports Club for Deaf, Kuwait Blind Association, Poets Diwaniya and the Disabled Sports Society.

He also attended honoring ceremonies for exemplary teachers and for Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Informatics Award.

The Amir inaugurated Sabah Al-Salem University City and honored top graduates, and in December patronized and attended the KFAS awards' ceremony.

On May tenth, 2024, His Highness the Amir dissolved parliament and suspended some articles of the constitution for a period no more than four years in order to reevaluated the democratic process in the country and ensure the greater good for the country.

As for his efforts in cementing Gulf unity, His Highness the Amir went on several official state visits beginning with Saudi Arabia, followed by Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, and then the United Arab Emirates.

Kuwait hosted in December 1, 2024 the Gulf Cooperation Council Summit, as an embodiment of the unity and strength of relations between Gulf nations.

The Summit focused on bolstering joint Gulf work, keeping pace with rapid regional and international developments, as well as expanding cooperation avenues to meet the aspirations of Gulf nations.

On the pan-Arab front, the Amir is continuing down path of cooperation to resolve Arab issues, namely the Palestinian situation and protection of the territorial integrity of Arab lands, their independence, and sovereignty.

His Highness the Amir visited both Jordan and Egypt back in April and delved into issues of common interest and the latest updates.

On a more international level, the Amir advocated for engaging in dialogue to resolve issues in a peaceful manner.

His Highness the Amir visited Turkiye and signed six agreements concerning various fields.

The Amir received United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, and Chief of European Council Charles Michel as well as a host of Arab and international officials.

The first year of His Highness the Amir's reign marks the beginning of a journey and development that was began long ago by his predecessors. (end)

