Notification Of Leadership Changes

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) UAB "Valstybės investicinis kapitalas" (hereinafter – the Company) announces that, by decision of the Company's Board of Directors, Mr. Vaidas Daktariūnas has been appointed as Acting CEO effective December 7, 2024. He replaces Mr. Robertas Vyšniauskas, who has stepped down from the CEO position as of that date. This change aligns with the Company's strategic objectives and will ensure a smooth transition period. The Company extends its gratitude to Mr. Robertas Vyšniauskas for his contributions during his tenure.

The Company is committed to complying with all applicable regulations and Nasdaq rules, including the public disclosure of information. Any additional details regarding this decision will be disclosed promptly if required under applicable regulations.

The Board of UAB "Valstybės investicinis kapitalas" remains committed to transparency, principles of responsible management, and safeguarding the interests of shareholders.



