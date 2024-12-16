Qatar Participate In Child And Family Forum In Muscat

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Muscat: The State of Qatar, represented by the of Social Development and Family (MSDF), has participated in the first child and family forum that was held in Muscat, Oman.

Senior administrative affairs expert at the Family Empowerment Department, Ghanem Mohammed Al Diab, and international cooperation development consultant, Mona Ibrahim Al Malik, represented the MSDF at the forum.

The MSDF's participation comes in response to the invitation of the organizing committee, where 'Aseel' character aimed at children was launched to encourage and inspire them to adhere to the mores that constitute the core part of the nation's identity and culture, and safeguard cultural heritage, to be circulated among the generations.

The forum's inauguration featured an operetta with the participation of a host of children, with various areas being devoted to enhancing children's skills, such as drawing, coloring, photography, music, poetry, and others.

The forum included a range of sections such as theater, children's play zone, skills zone, an exhibition of diverse Omani products such as perfumes, incense, Omani frankincense, Omani sweets, traditional clothing, and other products, as well as an international consumer exhibition, and heritage village.