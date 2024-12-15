King Receives Saudi Defence Minister

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - King Abdullah on Sunday received Saudi Defence Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

Prince Khalid conveyed to His Majesty the greetings of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the prime minister of Saudi Arabia, a Royal Court statement said.

His Majesty asked Prince Khalid to express best wishes to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia.

The King stressed the deep-rooted ties between the two countries and peoples, expressing keenness to enhance them further, the statement said.

Discussions covered regional developments and matters of mutual concern.

Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh and Saudi Ambassador to Jordan Naif Al Sudairi attended the meeting.