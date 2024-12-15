IDB Invest Supports Expansion Of Naturasol In Mexico

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) USA / MEXICO – IDB Invest will provide a $70 million package to Naturasol S.A. de C.V., a rapidly growing Mexican food company and the largest honey exporter in Mexico. The project seeks to expand its production capacity, introduce more sustainable operations, and strengthen local chains in the country.

The project is expected to create more than 200 new full-time jobs and boost the local by increasing purchases from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Naturasol is committed to sourcing 80 percent from domestic suppliers, promoting long-term growth and sustainability for local agricultural producers. The expanded production capacity will also foster the Mexican agri-food sector and rural development.

The financing package consists of a loan of up to $45 million, including $25 million provided by IDB Invest and an additional $20 million that IDB Invest will mobilize through institutional investors. In addition, a revolving loan of up to $25 million will be included to support the company's working capital needs.

The use of funds is aligned with IDB Invest's strategy of fostering sustainable growth in Mexico, promoting job creation and supporting local SMEs by strengthening national production.

IDB Invest, through its advisory services, will support Naturasol in strengthening its network of local suppliers for two key products. The development of small and medium-sized suppliers, especially from indigenous communities, for the acquisition of peanuts will be encouraged. Likewise, the increase in sustainable productivity and best production practices will be promoted among its potato suppliers.

Furthermore, in line with its corporate sustainability objectives, IDB Invest will assist the company in implementing an integrated energy system, reducing its carbon footprint and improving the environmental impact of its operations.

The project is expected to contribute to the following United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): Zero Hunger (SDG 2), Decent Work and Economic Growth (SDG 8), Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure (SDG 9), Responsible Consumption and Production (SDG 12), and Partnerships for the Goals (SDG 17).

The post IDB Invest supports expansion of Naturasol in Mexico appeared first on Caribbean News Global .