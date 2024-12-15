Warehousing And Storage Services: A Key Driver In The Portable Temperature And Humidity Data Loggers Market 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Portable Temperature And Humidity Data Loggers Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

Growth Expected in Portable Temperature And Humidity Data Loggers Market?

The portable temperature and humidity data loggers market size has witnessed substantial growth in recent years, and this strong pace is projected to continue. According to forecasts, the market will continue to expand from $1.66 billion in 2023 to $1.79 billion in 2024, showing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.7%. The robust growth observed during the historic period can be attributed to various factors such as the integration of Internet of things IoT technology, increasing adoption of cloud-based data management systems, a focus on sustainability and energy efficiency, a surge in the demand for data loggers, and growth in the cold chain logistics business.

What's Driving The Growth Of Portable Temperature And Humidity Data Loggers Market?

Warehousing and storage are poised to fuel the growth of the portable temperature and humidity data logger market in the days ahead. Warehousing and storage facilities serve as temporary storehouses for goods and inventory in assigned spaces. Such services manage the storage and distribution of products until they are ready for sale. With increasing e-commerce activities and complexities in global supply chains, the demand for warehousing and storage services has heightened. For successful operation and management, these facilities require portable temperature and humidity data loggers that can monitor and record accurate, continuous temperature and humidity levels within the storage environments.

Who Are The Major Players In The Portable Temperature And Humidity Data Loggers Market?

Established companies operating in the portable temperature and humidity data loggers market include Emerson Electric Co., Analog Devices Inc, Xylem Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Extech Instruments, Mouser Electronics Inc., Vaisala Oyj, RS Components Ltd., Grove Collaborative, Farnell Ltd., Omega Engineering Inc., Rotronic AG, ThermoWorks Inc., DeltaTrak Inc., ACR Systems Inc., PCE Instruments Co, Nielsen-Kellerman Company, LogTag Recorders Ltd., SensoScientific Inc., Reed Instruments, Jakar Electronics s.r.o., Kimo Instruments, Sansel Instruments, and Controls.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Portable Temperature And Humidity Data Loggers Market?

Major companies in the portable temperature and humidity data logger market are leveraging innovations, specifically temperature and humidity loggers for indoor monitoring, to enhance accuracy and efficiency and gain real-time environmental insights.

Into What Segments Is The Portable Temperature And Humidity Data Loggers Market Divided?

The portable temperature and humidity data loggers market is segmented as follows:

1 By Type: Single Use, Reusable

2 By Temperature: Less Than -40 Degree Celsius, -40 To +80 Degree Celsius, More Than +80 Degree Celsius

3 By Application: Cold Chain Shipping, Logistics

What Are The Regional Insights Of Portable Temperature And Humidity Data Loggers Market?

Geographically, Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the portable temperature and humidity data logger market in 2023. Other regions covered in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

