Zelensky: Difficult Situation Remains In Pokrovsk And Kurakhove Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The battlefield situation remains difficult in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors, as well as in the area of the Kursk operation.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his evening address published on his website , Ukrinform reports.

“And of course, today I received a report from Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi on the situation at the front and in the areas of the Kursk operation. The situation remains difficult in the Pokrovsk sector and with Kurakhove. I am grateful to all the units that are destroying the occupiers there. I would also like to express particular gratitude to our warriors in the Kursk region – we need strength there to achieve the right outcomes for Ukraine and Ukrainians in diplomacy,” he said.

Zelensky stressed that everyone fighting for Ukraine right now is truly securing Ukraine's future.

“We need a lasting peace. A guaranteed peace. We will undoubtedly achieve our objectives,” Zelensky summarized.

As Ukrinform reported, 152 combat engagements have taken place on the frontline since the beginning of the day, with the Russian army attacking most of all in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors.