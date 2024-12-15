(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MONTEREY, Calif., Dec. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic vintage clothing brand Retro Stage, celebrated among nostalgic lovers for their stylish and timeless designs, has announced the launch of their new Christmas collection. Shoppers are invited to get into the festive spirit by donning the brand's latest elegant looks to create cozy yet glamorous holiday ensembles.

Celebrate Christmas with Retro Stage's Enchanting New Collection

Continue Reading

The 2024 Retro Stage Christmas collection is infused with the same vintage charm that fans know and love, this time with a specific focus on seasonal elements like warm fabrics, rich colors, and exquisite embellishments. From holiday parties to cozy Christmas mornings, customers can find something fun and fashion-forward for every wintertime occasion. Old Hollywood glamor and classic Christmas traditions are brought together in this collection to make something unique and wonderful just in time for the holidays.

"This magical time of year always brings communities together, and it's been a huge joy designing with that in mind," said the Retro Stage team. "So many people's Christmas festivities involve watching old movies where vintage fashion is on full display. With this collection, we wanted to channel that old-time charm and the feelings of warmth you get from celebrating Christmas with loved ones. That's what really inspired us this season."

The creative journey behind the Christmas collection began in a few different places. From appreciating the simple beauty of winter landscapes to making moodboards inspired by vintage holiday films and long-held traditions, Retro Stage's design team worked tirelessly to bring 20th-century Christmas spirit into the modern day. The result is an enchanting array of pieces featuring nostalgic retro silhouettes combined with contemporary festive elements.

Retro Stage has selected some spotlight items to showcase in order to give shoppers a sneak peek of this latest collection and to inspire them to style their own unforgettable Christmas outfits. The selections are as follows:



The

1950s Velvet Off-Shoulder Button Jumpsuit , a unique jumpsuit with a distinct asymmetrical fur neckline and elegant rose-patterned button accents. This unconventional piece is available in seasonal red or green and pairs well with simple accessories like the Retro White Long Pearl Earrings .

The Red & White 1950s Christmas Lapel Dress , a classic Santa Claus–inspired dress with festive fur trim that brings to mind the iconic gowns from White Christmas. With the Retro Solid Antlers Wool Beret and red Retro Christmas Short Plush High-Heel Shoes added as accessories (both in red), this timeless dress can easily be made into a complete look.

The Green 1930s Plaid Keyhole Neck Belted Jumpsuit , a smart tailored jumpsuit that contrasts its preppy design with a feminine ribbon belt and daring keyhole neckline. As far as accessories, wearers can add a Retro Bow Mesh Wooled Dress Hat in dark green and throw on the Green 1950s Lapel Scottish Plaid Jacket to keep warm and turn this into a full plaid ensemble.

The 1950s Candy Cane One-Shoulder Dress , a delightfully whimsical piece with a campy candy cane print, colorful Christmas light–inspired pompom embellishments, and snow-ready white fur trim. This is a very fun choice for holiday parties and other get-togethers, especially when worn with quirky accessories like the Christmas Elements Cute Dangle Earrings . Not only that, but it's also available in both red and green! The 1940s Deep V-Neck Pearl Velvet Dress , a piece made of luxurious velvet with a V-neckline and a cascade of pearl button accents down the side of the skirt. This mature, exquisite gown comes in red or green and can be worn with the Camel-Color 1940s Lapel Cape Coat to shield the wearer from cold winter weather.

Vintage fashion lovers searching for the perfect wintertime look can go to the Retro Stage website right now to browse the Christmas collection. This breathtaking line of 20th-century-inspired garments is a veritable testament to the brand's ongoing mission to bring retro charm to modern-day holiday celebrations in the hopes of making unforgettable memories. Furthermore, the team at Retro Stage wishes all shoppers Happy Holidays!

About Retro Stage

Retro Stage is a popular vintage fashion brand featuring classic clothing and accessories inspired by 20th-century aesthetics. As a vintage style pioneer, Retro Stage is more than a brand; it's a way of life, helping every customer explore the history of fashion through chic and glamorous retro style. "Beauty never fades," said the Retro Stage team. "All we want to do is encourage women to build a better life for themselves and confidently embrace their natural allure."

SOURCE Retro Stage

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED