عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
French Diplomats To Travel To Syria Tuesday

French Diplomats To Travel To Syria Tuesday


12/15/2024 10:02:33 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Paris: A French diplomatic mission will travel to the Syrian capital Damascus Tuesday to reestablish contact after the fall of Bashar al-Assad, acting Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said.

The four-strong team would "retake possession of our real estate" as well as "establishing initial contact" with the new authorities and "evaluating the urgent needs of the population," Barrot told France Inter radio on Sunday.

MENAFN15122024000063011010ID1108994866


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search