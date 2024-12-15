French Diplomats To Travel To Syria Tuesday
12/15/2024 10:02:33 AM
AFP
Paris: A French diplomatic mission will travel to the Syrian capital Damascus Tuesday to reestablish contact after the fall of Bashar al-Assad, acting Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said.
The four-strong team would "retake possession of our real estate" as well as "establishing initial contact" with the new authorities and "evaluating the urgent needs of the population," Barrot told France Inter radio on Sunday.
