Defense Forces Repel Russian Assault In Siversk Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) from the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade“Edelweiss” repelled a massive assault by Russian invaders in the Siversk sector and destroyed four enemy infantry fighting vehicles, 13 motorcycles and one MT-LB multi-purpose light armored tractor.

The Khortytsia operational-strategic group reported this on Telegram and posted a relevant video, Ukrinform reports.

On December 14, the Russians attempted to breach the defensive line of the Mountain Assault Brigade“Edelweiss eight times. Due to the exemplary conduct and courageous actions of the soldiers, all were successfully repelled.

As a result of the combat work of the defenders, 52 invaders were eliminated,

As a result of the defensive actions undertaken by the defenders, 52 invaders were neutralized, while 37 more sustained injuries.

In addition, four armored personnel carriers, 13 motorcycles, four buggies, one MT-LB multi-purpose light armored tractor, 28 FPV drones, a 120 mm mortar, one vehicle, and one Privent-82 kamikaze drone were destroyed.

As Ukrinform reported, a total of 292 combat engagements were recorded at the front yesterday, with the hottest areas being the Siversk, Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, and Kursk sectors.

Photo: General Staff