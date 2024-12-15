OpenAI, Meta suffer outages, affecting services across the UK

(MENAFN) OpenAI announces its services are affected by an outage, just hours after Meta faces a social media blackout with its apps.



DownDetector UK, a website that tracks social media outages, reports that technical issues, primarily with OpenAI’s ChatGPT service, peaked at approximately 11:53 PM. OpenAI’s website also experienced problems.



In a post on X just after midnight, OpenAI stated: “We’re experiencing an outage right now. We have identified the issue and are working to roll out a fix. Sorry and we’ll keep you updated!”



Five hours later, OpenAI confirmed that ChatGPT, along with the company’s API and Sora platforms, had “recovered.”



Meanwhile, Meta said it is “99 percent of the way there” in resolving the ongoing social media blackout affecting its apps.



On Wednesday around 6 pm, thousands of users in parts of the UK reported outages with Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Meta attributed the issue to a “technical problem” that made its services inaccessible.



DownDetector highlighted that the worst-hit cities were London, Manchester, and Glasgow, with other major cities such as Cardiff, Nottingham, and Birmingham also significantly impacted.

MENAFN15122024000045016755ID1108994780