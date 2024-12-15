Corrected Rpt

عربي


12/15/2024 7:08:04 AM

Kuwait Deputy FM, Iranian Amb. meet, discuss developing ties

KUWAIT, Dec 15 (KUNA) -- Deputy Foreign Minister sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received on Sunday Iranian Ambassador to Kuwait Mohammad Toutounchi, discussing with him ways to enhance bilateral relations.
The two officials also discussed issues of mutual interest. (end)
