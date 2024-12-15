Corrected Rpt

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Newsdesk POL-KUWAIT-IRAN Kuwait Deputy FM, Iranian Amb. meet, discuss developing ties KUWAIT, Dec 15 (KUNA) -- Deputy Foreign Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad received on Sunday Iranian Ambassador to Kuwait Mohammad Toutounchi, discussing with him ways to enhance bilateral relations. The two officials also discussed issues of mutual interest. (end) nmo

