Corrected Rpt

Date
12/15/2024 7:08:04 AM
Kuwait Deputy FM, Iranian Amb. meet, discuss developing ties
KUWAIT, Dec 15 (KUNA) -- Deputy Foreign Minister sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received on Sunday Iranian Ambassador to Kuwait Mohammad Toutounchi, discussing with him ways to enhance bilateral relations.
The two officials also discussed issues of mutual interest. (end)
