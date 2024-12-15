Israel carries out strikes on multiple locations in Syria

(MENAFN) Israel carried out on multiple locations in Syria on Saturday, with reported in Damascus, Homs, and Daraa, according to various sources. These strikes are part of an ongoing Israeli military campaign aimed at Syrian territory, which has persisted and intensified since the fall of the Assad regime.



One of the primary targets of the airstrikes was the area near Sednaya Prison, located to the north of Damascus. This prison has gained notoriety as a center of torture under the Assad regime, making it a symbolic target for Israel. The site is linked to widespread human rights abuses, and its targeting underscores Israel's strategy of disrupting the regime’s infrastructure that it views as enabling brutal practices.



Additionally, the Israeli military struck a weapons depot belonging to the Assad regime’s forces in the southern region of Daraa, as well as in Homs. These sites are considered vital for the regime’s military operations and have been part of Israel’s broader effort to dismantle the military capabilities of the Assad regime and its allies.



These attacks are part of Israel's broader regional strategy, which has included periodic strikes against Iranian military assets and infrastructure in Syria. Israel views Iranian entrenchment in Syria as a direct threat to its security, particularly with regard to the potential transfer of advanced weaponry to groups like Hezbollah.

