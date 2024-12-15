Zuckerberg gives Trump USD1 million

(MENAFN) Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg has donated $1 million to the inauguration fund of US President-elect Donald Trump, marking a significant shift in the tech giant’s stance. This contribution, confirmed by a company spokesperson, is seen as part of Zuckerberg’s efforts to improve his historically strained relationship with the incoming president.



Unlike during the previous two US presidencies, Meta did not make similar donations, making this move noteworthy. Recently, Zuckerberg and dined together at Mar-a-Lago, and Meta’s global affairs president, Nick Clegg, revealed that Zuckerberg intends to play an active role in shaping tech policy within the new administration. Zuckerberg has expressed his desire to contribute to discussions on maintaining America’s leadership in technology, particularly around artificial intelligence.



Though Trump’s accounts were reinstated in 2023 after being suspended in 2021 for inciting violence following the Capitol riot, the former president has continued to criticize Zuckerberg. Despite past tensions, Zuckerberg has sought to repair the relationship by praising Trump’s actions and apologizing for previous errors.

