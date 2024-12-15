Electro Rent Appoints New Chief Revenue Officer

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Alan Mayer joins test equipment services leader Electro Rent, leveraging a best-in-class go-to-market strategy and customer success background to drive growth.



Leading global electronic test and measurement equipment specialist Electro Rent has appointed Alan Mayer as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) to spearhead the company's growth plans. Alan joins Electro Rent with extensive global customer experience across multiple segments and verticals in companies, from startups to the Global 500, in both corporate and public sectors.



Alan brings 22 years of experience at Dell, where he led sales, services, and customer success teams to champion the evolving needs of customers across the business. He also led the worldwide channel strategy for services and the execution of critical products and programs for channel, distribution, and retail to better serve partners and customers. A graduate of Arizona State University, Alan joins Electro Rent from cyber advisory and solutions leader Optiv, where he was Senior Vice President, Partners, Alliances and Solutions.



“Alan's expertise will be key to ensuring our growth and demonstrating the value of Electro Rent's services to leading organizations using test and technology equipment,” said Mike Clark, Electro Rent CEO.“These organizations can benefit from the burgeoning rental model, greatly reducing their capital investment needs and driving efficiencies. Alan will ensure that we are positioned to deliver maximum customer value as the go-to global provider of electronic test equipment and technology rental services.”



“I am thrilled to pair my expertise in enabling growth at leading technology companies with Electro Rent's unique market proposition as the smart solution for test and technology equipment use,” added Alan.“The customer value of Electro Rent's proposition is immense and poised for much greater adoption. I am delighted to help Electro Rent serve these customers.”



For more information, visit





Vice President, Global Marketing

ACRIS George

...

Company :-Electro Rent

User :- Elroy Fernandes

Email :...