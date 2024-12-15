Russians Continue Shelling Pokrovsk, Residents Urged To Evacuate

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces are deliberately targeting residential areas in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, making the evacuation of local residents increasingly urgent.

“The situation in the city is worsening due to the ongoing Russian aggression. On the previous day, the enemy launched an attack on the eastern part of the city at 10:50 causing a fire in a private residential building. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. Earlier, at 9:03, an electric line was severed in the central part of Pokrovsk due to shelling,” the post reads.

The city administration emphasized that restoration work will only begin once the security situation allows.

"Remaining in the community is becoming increasingly dangerous! Save yourselves and your loved ones. Evacuate!" the city authorities urged.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces in the Pokrovsk direction suffered significant losses the previous day.