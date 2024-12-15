Jewish region gets assaulted by vandals in Sydney

(MENAFN) A mob attacked the predominantly Jewish neighborhood of Woollahra in Sydney overnight on Tuesday, setting fire to a car and scrawling anti-Semitic messages on several properties. The attack is part of a disturbing rise in anti-Semitic incidents across Australia in recent weeks.



Earlier in the week, a similar incident occurred in Melbourne, where are investigating an arson attack at the Adass Israel Synagogue. In response to the surge in anti-Semitic acts, Australian authorities have launched a special task force, Operation Avalite, to combat such crimes and increase security in Jewish areas, including synagogues and schools.



New South Wales Premier Chris Minns condemned the latest attack as a deliberate act of intimidation, adding that he had spoken to Israel’s ambassador in Australia, Amir Maimon, to assure him that the authorities are taking the issue seriously. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also condemned the violence, stressing that it was not politically motivated but rather a criminal attack on fellow Australians.



Police Commissioner Karen Webb confirmed a comprehensive investigation into the incident, with authorities vowing a full police response. The Australian Jewish community has reported a growing number of attacks amid increasing tensions over Israel's ongoing military actions in Gaza.

