CMA Achievers Meet: CMD, IREDA Encourages ICMAI to Drive Financial and Corporate Governance Leadership Excellence

Bengaluru, 12th December 2024

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) hosted the “CMA Achievers’ Meet: Vision 2030” at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi with Shri Shripad Yesso Naik, Hon'ble Union Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy as Chief Guest. Dr. Jayanta Kumar Roy, Hon’ble Member of Parliament, also graced the event. Shri Pradip Kumar Das, CMD, IREDA, participated as Special Guest and outlined a transformative vision for ICMAI’s role in India’s economic future.

In his address, Shri Das urged ICMAI to position itself as a 'CEO & CFO resource center of India,' emphasizing strategic supply-side interventions. “Modernizing the curriculum to align with global standards is crucial,” he stated. “Incorporating emerging areas such as digital costing, artificial intelligence, ESG, export accounting and global fundraising into the syllabus will prepare professionals for evolving industry demands.”

He also recommended fostering interpersonal development by partnering with executive coaches. Highlighting demand-side interventions, Shri Das called for stronger corporate partnerships to design industry-relevant programs and certifications. "Embracing Artificial Intelligence and advanced analytical tools can empower CMAs to deliver innovative cost management solutions, crucial for India’s sustainable growth,” he added.

Shri Das emphasized the critical role of renewable energy, environmental sustainability and energy security in realizing the Government of India’s vision for a developed India (Viksit Bharat) by 2047. He said, "A greener economy, driven by a holistic approach, not only meets the nation’s energy demands but also addresses the urgent challenges of climate change and resource conservation. Together, we can achieve the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047."





