Ashok Leyland’s SWITCH Mobility to trial run electric buses in UAE, Saudi Arabia, in the summer of 2025 for GCC

(MENAFN- OZON MARKETING) Dubai, 11 December, 2024 – SWITCH Mobility Ltd, subsidiary of Ashok Leyland and part of the Hinduja Group, and a leading manufacturer of electric buses and light commercial vehicles today said it will start trial runs of its contemporary electric buses in the UAE and Saudi Arabia in the summer of 2025 with an outlook of commercial roll out in the GCC by Q4 next year.

Unveiling two versions of the electric mobility platforms – SWITCH EiV12 and SWITCH E1 – in India today, the Chairman of SWITCH Mobility, Mr. Dheeraj Hinduja said the company has received numerous inquiries for these buses from GCC, particularly from the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Both SWITCH EiV12 and SWITCH E1 will be showcased in GCC during 2025 summer. SWITCH EiV12 will be made in India while SWITCH E1 in the UK.

“Both the versions have great potential for the GCC markets with governments in the region opting for SWITCH E1, engineered for the European Market, while SWITCH EiV12 would be of interest to the region’s private sector,” said Mr. Hinduja, adding that “the intention is to manufacture the EVs in Ashok Leyland’s Ras Al Khaimah plant when we reach sufficient volumes.”

The contemporary electric bus platform SWITCH EiV12 –India’s First Low-Floor City Bus with Chassis-mounted batteries, featuring a scalable battery capacity of over 400+ kWh, was launched by Mr. Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, in the presence of Mr. Ashok P. Hinduja, Chairman of Hinduja Group Companies (India), other dignitaries, and industry leaders.

On the occasion, SWITCH E1, engineered for the European Market, was flagged off virtually. Both these buses share common design philosophies and EV architecture. The first order for SWITCH E1 is from Spain signaling the debut of the vehicles into the European market.

The purpose-built SWITCH EiV12 platform is indigenously designed, developed and manufactured for urban city commutes, offering global standards in performance, safety, reliability, and comfort. With seating for up to 39 passengers, the SWITCH EiV12 leads its segment, offering maximum revenue potential for operators.

Mr. Dheeraj Hinduja said, " The launch of the SWITCH EiV12 and the flagging off of the SWITCH E1 for Spain is a proud milestone for the Hinduja Group and Ashok Leyland, underscoring our commitment to sustainable mobility. In addition to the EiV12 and E1, SWITCH is developing a range of new products to expand our global offerings. At SWITCH Mobility, we are driving a greener future and advancing our long-term vision to democratize electric mobility worldwide."

Mr. Mahesh Babu, Chief Executive Officer, SWITCH Mobility, said, " At SWITCH Mobility, we're excited to unveil two new products for India and Europe, both built on our Global EV architecture. These innovations harness cutting-edge EV technology to deliver superior efficiency, safety, and passenger comfort. Our low-floor electric city bus, designed for optimal energy performance and accessibility, has garnered an overwhelming 1,800 orders—proof of the market's confidence in SWITCH Mobility’s vision for a sustainable urban transport future."

The SWITCH EiV12 sets a new benchmark in passenger comfort, safety, and technology, reshaping the EV landscape. Its low-floor entry with a kneeling mechanism ensures easy ingress and egress, while the automated wheelchair ramp and dedicated spaces make it accessible for differently abled passengers. Designed with women's safety in mind, it is equipped with 5 CCTV cameras with no blind spots and includes 5 dedicated seats for women. The expansive panoramic glass area, the largest in its segment, offers superior visibility, naturally lit interiors, and enhanced safety. Powered by SWITCH iON, our proprietary telematics system, the SWITCH EiV12 offers real-time vehicle health monitoring, ITMS, and efficient fleet management. Its efficient rear-end dual-gun charging interface not only ensures rapid recharging but also optimizes depot spaces.

The SWITCH E1, the latest innovation designed specifically for the European market, showcases cutting-edge engineering with a lightweight monocoque construction, ensuring optimal efficiency and performance. The SWITCH E1 features in-wheel motors and a flat gangway layout throughout the bus, providing seamless movement and accessibility for passengers. With its triple-door configuration (front, center, and rear), the bus offers unmatched convenience for quick boarding and alighting, perfectly suited for urban transit systems. Capable of accommodating up to 93 passengers, including standees, the SWITCH E1 sets a new benchmark in sustainable, passenger-centric public transportation.







