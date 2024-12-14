Kashmir Athletes Shine At 68Th National School Games

Wushu phenom Kaifa Shah clinched a medal in the Under-19 Wushu Championship. A trainee at Indoor in Srinagar, Kaifa started her sports journey when she was only seven years old. She has overcome many challenges, including issues as well as injuries.

Nazia Fatima, a trainee of PMDP Judo Center in Srinagar, won a bronze medal in the Under-19 Judo Championship, earning praise for her hard work from J&K Sports Council. Nazia competed in the 44kg weight category.

“This victory showcases how perseverance, proper training, and quality coaching can pave the way for extraordinary success,” the Sports Council said in a statement.

Meanwhile, two trainees of Khelo India Wushu Centre Budgam, Muntazir and Imran Raja, represented J&K and won Bronze medals at the 68th School National Games Wushu Championship.

“Their achievement reflects the growing talent pool in Jammu and Kashmir and highlights the positive impact of sports initiatives like Khelo India,” the J&K Sports Council said in a statement.

