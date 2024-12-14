Kashmir Athletes Shine At 68Th National School Games
Date
12/14/2024 3:13:06 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – Several martial artists from Kashmir Valley have clinched medals at the 68th National School Games at Delhi.
Wushu phenom Kaifa Shah clinched a Gold medal in the Under-19 Wushu Championship. A trainee at Indoor Stadium in Srinagar, Kaifa started her sports journey when she was only seven years old. She has overcome many challenges, including fitness issues as well as injuries.
ADVERTISEMENT
Nazia Fatima, a trainee of PMDP Judo Center in Srinagar, won a bronze medal in the Under-19 Judo Championship, earning praise for her hard work from J&K Sports Council. Nazia competed in the 44kg weight category.
ADVERTISEMENT
“This victory showcases how perseverance, proper training, and quality coaching can pave the way for extraordinary success,” the Sports Council said in a statement.
Meanwhile, two trainees of Khelo India Wushu Centre Budgam, Muntazir and Imran Raja, represented J&K and won Bronze medals at the 68th School National Games Wushu Championship.
Read Also
68th National School Games In Wushu Begin In Jammu
68th National School Games Begin In Jammu
“Their achievement reflects the growing talent pool in Jammu and Kashmir and highlights the positive impact of sports initiatives like Khelo India,” the J&K Sports Council said in a statement.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN14122024000215011059ID1108993347
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.