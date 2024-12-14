Russian Reconnaissance UAV Shot Down Over Dnipropetrovsk Region
12/14/2024 3:09:58 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Air Defence Forces shot down a Russian reconnaissance drone over the Dnipropetrovsk region.
Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“The defenders of the sky shot down a reconnaissance UAV over the region. Thank you for your protection!” Lysak wrote.
As reported, on the night and morning of December 14, the air defense forces destroyed four enemy UAVs over the Dnipropetrovsk region.
