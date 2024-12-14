UK PM Urges G7 Leaders To Ramp Up Economic Pressure On Russia, Bolster Support To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) British Prime Keir Starmer, during a virtual meeting of G7 leaders on Friday, called for ramping up economic pressure on Russia and increasing military support to Ukraine.

This was reported on the UK government's website , Ukrinform saw.

Starmer emphasized that since Russian dictator Vladimir shows no willingness to compromise, "it is vital that we bolster our support to put them in the best possible position for the future."

"Starmer called on fellow G7 leaders to continue maximising Putin's pain by increasing military support to the Ukrainians and ramping up economic pressure, including via further sanctions where possible," the statement reads.

It is noted that all leaders agreed the unity of the G7 will be critical during a volatile time in the world, and that as like-minded allies, we must work together to ensure international stability and security.

In a statement following the meeting, G7 leaders "once again condemned Russia's brutal aggression, reaffirming their intention to support the Ukrainian people's fight for freedom, sovereignty and independence."

They also disapproved of the growing military cooperation between Russia and North Korea and stated their intention to continue imposing measures against those who support Russia's military efforts.

As Ukrinform reported, on December 11, European Union ambassadors approved a new package of sanctions against Russia in response to its aggression against Ukraine.

The 15th package of sanctions will include new measures targeting Russia's "shadow fleet" – additional third-party vessels engaged in activities that facilitate or support actions and policies sustaining Russia's war against Ukraine.