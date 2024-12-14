Matthew Swanson Promoted To Managing Director Of Myworld America Inc., Leading U.S. Operations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Matthew Swanson, Managing Director at myWorld America Inc

FORT LAUDERDALE , FL, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- myWorld , a global leader in customer loyalty and benefit programs, is proud to announce the of Matthew Swanson to Managing Director for the United States. With over 11 years of dedicated service and exemplary leadership within the company, Matthew will now oversee all U.S. operations, driving growth and innovation as myWorld continues its mission to revolutionize customer loyalty and partner engagement.Matthew's extensive career at myWorld showcases his commitment to excellence and his consistent success in key leadership roles.As General Manager from August 2023 to December 2024, he led organizational operations with a focus on strategic development. He played an active role in a project to implement tools that enhanced customer support outcomes. Prior to this, as Head of Partner Support from August 2019 to August 2023, he strengthened partner relations and led a service support team to deliver exceptional results. Earlier roles, including Merchant Service Coordinator and SME Supervisor (September 2013 – August 2019), showcased his expertise in building and maintaining strong client relationships.“We are proud to appoint Matthew Swanson as our new Managing Director”, said Gian Marco Bronzato, CEO of myWorld Americas.“His dedication to our company's mission and vision, proven leadership, and passion for innovation make him the ideal choice to lead our U.S. operations into the future.”About myWorld:myWorld operates the global myWorld Benefit Program, offering a wide range of attractive benefits for members, retailers, and service providers. Members earn Cashback and Shopping Points whenever they shop with myWorld Partners, whether online or in-store. Partners benefit from an efficient customer loyalty program that helps increase brand visibility and sales. With over 16 million members and 400,000 points of acceptance in more than 50 markets worldwide, myWorld is transforming customer loyalty. For more information, please visit the myWorld Corporate .

