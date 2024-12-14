Almost 200 massacred in Haitian capital due to black voodoo

(MENAFN) At least 184 people, mostly elderly men and women, were killed in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, over the weekend, according to United Nations estimates. The massacre is believed to have been orchestrated by Monel Felix, also known as Mikano, a notorious gang leader who controls the Wharf Jeremie port area. The violence primarily occurred in the impoverished Cite Soleil district.



UN human rights chief Volker Turk confirmed the deaths, attributing them to Mikano's gang. The killings were reportedly triggered by a dispute between Mikano and local Voodoo practitioners, following the death of his son. Mikano allegedly sought the help of a Voodoo priest after his son's illness, but after an unclear interaction, he became enraged and ordered the massacre, believing that Voodoo practitioners were responsible for his son's death.



The gang's members were tasked with identifying victims in their homes, dragging them to Mikano's stronghold where they were tortured and executed. Local media reports indicate the victims’ bodies were mutilated and burned in the streets. The UN condemned the violence, which has contributed to the already high toll of gang-related deaths in Haiti, now reaching 5,000 for the year.



Haiti has suffered from decades of instability, worsened by the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in 2021. The country remains under the control of criminal gangs, with efforts to form a transitional government this year aimed at restoring order.



