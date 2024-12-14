Trump informs Zelensky he wants ‘immediate ceasefire’

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald has expressed a desire for an immediate end to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, during a recent meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and French President Emmanuel in Paris. Although Trump was reportedly hesitant to attend the meeting, sources indicate he focused on urging an early ceasefire and negotiations to resolve the war quickly.



During a 35-minute discussion, which took place without advisers, Trump reportedly adopted a friendly, respectful, and open approach, trying to build rapport with both leaders. While the three did not discuss specific peace proposals, Trump emphasized his goal for a swift ceasefire. Despite this, Zelensky insisted that any agreement must include solid security guarantees for Ukraine, and he ruled out making territorial concessions.



A Ukrainian source confirmed that security guarantees were a key topic, with Trump showing interest in the details of a potential solution. Although Trump has promised to end the conflict quickly if reelected, his campaign remains vague on the specifics of how this would be achieved. Trump has previously suggested appointing General Keith Kellogg as a special envoy to handle the Ukraine-Russia negotiations, and he supports a peace plan that would freeze the conflict along current frontlines, while suspending Ukraine’s NATO membership aspirations.



Meanwhile, Russia has consistently rejected any proposals to freeze the conflict, stressing that all objectives of its military operations, including Ukraine’s neutrality, demilitarization, and denazification, must be met before any ceasefire or peace talks can occur. Russian President Vladimir Putin has reiterated that peace talks could only begin after Ukraine withdraws from all Russian-claimed territories.



