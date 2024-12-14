EU country promises backing to Ukraine peace initiative

(MENAFN) Slovak Prime Robert Fico announced his country’s support for the ‘Friends of Peace’ initiative, which aims to facilitate a resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Fico emphasized that the platform, launched in September by China, Brazil, and several other nations, could play a key role in ending the war. At its inaugural ministerial meeting, the group advocated for an immediate ceasefire and proposed a settlement based on a six-point plan devised by China and Brazil, which includes a ceasefire along current frontlines, negotiations as the sole path to peace, and a peace conference supported by both Russia and Ukraine.



Fico expressed Slovakia’s commitment to assisting with the implementation of the plan, offering the country’s capabilities to support the initiative in various ways. He also stressed that Brazil and China, along with other major nations, would be pivotal in stopping the conflict and halting military operations in Ukraine.



Prime Minister Fico, who has been critical of Western involvement in the conflict, suspended Slovakia’s military aid to Ukraine upon taking office in 2023. He also pointed to the failure of the 2022 peace talks in Turkey, accusing Western leaders of sabotaging those negotiations and emphasizing the importance of a diplomatic solution before tensions between Russia and NATO escalate into a nuclear war.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, however, dismissed the peace plan, calling it a mere “political statement” and accusing China and Brazil of aligning with Russia. Zelensky continues to advocate for his own ten-point peace formula, which includes the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territories and Ukraine’s membership in NATO as a security guarantee.



Meanwhile, Russia insists that any peace deal must start with Ukraine halting military operations and recognizing the territorial realities of Russian-controlled areas, including Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, Zaporozhye, and Crimea. Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed respect for the ‘Friends of Peace’ platform and is closely monitoring their efforts.



