Putin rules out once more return of death sentence in Russia
Date
12/14/2024 11:59:56 AM
(MENAFN) President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed that Russia has no intention of reintroducing the death penalty, emphasizing that the country will continue to liberalize its penal code and reduce the number of incarcerated individuals. Speaking at a meeting of the Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights, Putin stated that Russia's position on capital punishment remains unchanged, even amidst the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. He acknowledged that many citizens and Political figures continue to advocate for the return of the death penalty but emphasized that the government remains committed to making its justice system more humane.
Russia had imposed a moratorium on the death penalty in 1997 upon joining the Council of Europe, with the last execution occurring the year before. While the death penalty has not been fully abolished, discussions about reinstating it were revived last year following Russia's exit from the Council of Europe, an organization Moscow criticized for being overly influenced by Western interests.
