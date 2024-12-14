Transitional government starts functioning in Syria

(MENAFN) Syrian caretaker Prime Mohammed al-Bashir announced that his will operate until March 1, 2025, when a permanent cabinet is expected to be established. Al-Bashir, previously head of the HTS-run government in Idlib, took office after opposition forces, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), ousted long-time President Bashar al-Assad by capturing Damascus over the weekend.



In his first interview as prime minister, al-Bashir told Al Jazeera that he has invited former officials from the Assad government and Idlib’s administration to help with the transition over the next two months. His government aims to establish a constitutional system to serve the Syrian people, emphasizing the importance of stability and calm.



Following consultations with HTS leader Abu Mohammad al-Julani and former Assad government Prime Minister Mohammad al-Jalali, the new authorities plan to dissolve the old security services, repeal anti-terrorism laws, and reorganize the army. The focus of the new cabinet will be on ensuring security and public services.



Despite HTS’s pledge to protect Syria’s religious minorities, concerns remain due to its ties to Al-Qaeda and its involvement in past human rights abuses. The group is still listed as a terrorist organization by the UN and the US. U.S. President Joe Biden has warned that Washington will closely monitor the actions of the new authorities, while Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has called for the formation of a unity government that includes all parties in Syria.



